10 Based Video Games You Should Play Right Now
We are all tired of feminism and wokeness. These leftist ideologies have destroyed the best hobby in the history of mankind. However, to destroy something, that something needs to have been great once. Here are 10 absolutely based games you should play right away in your path to reclaim gaming.
10. Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
Assassin’s Creed IV: Blac…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.