Hollywood thrives on stories that grip the heart and soul, tales of heroism, sacrifice, and redemption that resonate across generations. These 10 living Christian authors craft fiction that blends faith with cinematic potential, offering works ripe for the big or small screen. From dystopian quests to gothic vampire hunts, their stories weave spiritual depth with high-stakes drama, ready to captivate audiences.

1. Michael D. O’Brien

O’Brien’s sprawling epic Island of the World chronicles a Croatian man’s odyssey through war, communism, and spiritual exile, echoing the Book of Job in a modern key. This gut-wrenching tale of faith amid genocide and totalitarianism screams for a prestige miniseries like The Crown meets Schindler’s List, highlighting resilience and divine mercy.

2. Michael F. Flynn

Eifelheim drops extraterrestrials into a 14th-century German village, where a Jesuit priest grapples with baptizing aliens during the Black Death. This Hugo-nominated sci-fi gem could be a haunting Arrival-style film, blending medieval theology with cosmic mystery to explore God’s reach beyond Earth.

3. Eleanor Bourg Nicholson

A Bloody Habit unleashes a vampire-slaying Dominican priest in Edwardian England, wielding faith and wit against bloodthirsty fiends in a fog-drenched gothic world. Unadapted, this Catholic horror-thriller begs for a Penny Dreadful-esque series, with rosaries replacing revolvers in a stylish battle of good versus evil.

4. Brian Niemeier

The Soul Cycle series thrusts readers into a cosmic underworld of soul-harvesting starships, demonic guilds, and a rogue hero’s redemptive quest. This Dragon Award-winning space opera could fuel a Star Wars-meets-Hellraiser trilogy, with Catholic themes of sacrifice toppling tyrannical cosmic powers.

5. RazörFist

The Long Moonlight tracks a hard-boiled thief navigating a cursed city of ancient relics, treacherous guilds, and moral reckonings in a gritty fantasy realm. Its pulp-noir vibe screams for a John Wick-style film infused with Christian heroism, reclaiming honor in a decadent world.

6. Isaac Young

In The Domes of Calrathia, banished astronomer Sirius embarks on a perilous pilgrimage across frozen, cannibal-haunted wastes to deliver a sacred tome of cosmic knowledge to the legendary, dome-shrouded city of Calrathia, the last bastion of a dying, antediluvian civilization where forgotten tech mingles with mythic horrors. This Gene Wolfe-inspired epic of heroic sacrifice and Christ-like nobility could ignite a visually arresting Mad Max-meets-Dune saga, probing faith’s endurance in a world unraveling toward oblivion. No screen versions of his fiction exist.

7. Francine Rivers

While Redeeming Love was adapted in (2022), the unadapted Mark of the Lion trilogy follows a Christian slave girl and a Roman gladiator in a brutal empire, weaving love, persecution, and divine courage. Its Gladiator-worthy scope demands an epic HBO series, bringing early Christianity’s defiance to vivid life.

8. Ted Dekker

The Circle series follows a man leaping between Earth and a dreamlike realm where sin and salvation manifest as physical battles. The series follows Thomas, a coffeehouse worker in one realm and a valiant general in another. Every time he falls asleep in one reality, he wakes in the other--and both worlds are facing catastrophic disaster. In one world, Thomas must race to outwit sadistic terrorists intent on creating a global pandemic by releasing an unstoppable virus. In the other, far into the future, a forbidden love could forever destroy the Circle’s ragtag resistance. Its Matrix-like visuals and allegorical punch could birth a mind-bending trilogy, redefining spiritual blockbusters.

9. Declan Finn

The Saint Tommy, NYPD series stars a telepathic cop battling hellspawn gangs, demons, and satanic cults in a gritty New York underbelly, all while wielding Catholic sacraments as weapons. This Dragon Award-nominated urban fantasy-thriller could explode as a Constantine-meets-The Boys series, delivering pulse-pounding action with unapologetic faith-fueled exorcisms.

10. Terri Blackstock

The Cape Refuge series, unadapted, dives into a coastal town’s dark secrets, where a pastor’s daughter solves murders while clinging to faith amid betrayal. Its gritty, redemptive whodunits could shine as a Broadchurch-like series, blending suspense with Christian hope.

