Our culture is becoming increasingly illiterate, with most attempts at any discourse becoming shouting fruitless insults rather than attempting to build a philosophical or moral goal. A lot of this is the impact of social media and video entertainment, boiling down everything into gotcha rhetoric for dopamine hits one receives from likes on the internet.

The Christian conservative needs to arm himself with understanding and knowledge to transcend the infantility and ignoramity of the culture, and so we at Fandom Pulse have curated a list of ten books for anyone who truly wishes to fight against the social justice agenda in the current culture must read if he wants to work to make positive change in the culture.

Our list begins here:

SJWs Always Lie by Vox Day

Vox Day's 2015 manifesto serves as a tactical handbook for those facing social justice attacks in professional and personal settings. Day, a figure who has experienced cancel culture firsthand, outlines what he calls the "SJW attack sequence" and provides specific defensive strategies for those targeted by online mobs. The book's value lies in its practical approach to understanding how modern callout campaigns operate, the psychology behind them, and concrete steps for defending oneself against reputation destruction. His breakdown of how institutional capture occurs and his "Three Laws of SJWs" provide a framework for recognizing patterns in cultural conflicts that continue to play out across institutions.

The City of God by St. Augustine

Written as the Roman Empire collapsed, Augustine's monumental work addresses fundamental questions about civilization, justice, and human purpose that remain urgently relevant today. Augustine develops a comprehensive philosophy of history that distinguishes between the "City of Man" (earthly political systems) and the "City of God" (eternal truths and divine order). For culture warriors, Augustine provides crucial perspective on the limits of politics and the dangers of investing ultimate meaning in temporal institutions. His analysis of pagan Rome's moral contradictions parallels modern critiques of progressive inconsistencies, while his vision of true justice offers an alternative to both relativism and utopianism. Though challenging, this fifth-century text remains essential for understanding Western civilization's foundations and the proper relationship between spiritual and political realms.

Unhumans by Jack Posobiec and Joshua Lisec

This 2023 collaboration between political commentator Jack Posobiec and writer Joshua Lisec examines how progressive ideology attempts to deconstruct traditional human categories and relationships. The book argues that "wokeness" represents a fundamental attack on human nature itself, seeking to replace natural social bonds with artificial constructs. Posobiec and Lisec analyze how language manipulation, particularly through the creation of new terminology and the redefinition of existing words, serves as a primary tool for cultural transformation. For culture warriors, the book provides a comprehensive catalog of rhetorical techniques used by progressive activists and offers counterarguments grounded in natural law philosophy and evolutionary psychology.

Rules for Radicals by Saul Alinsky

This 1971 tactical manual by community organizer Saul Alinsky has become essential reading for understanding progressive activism methods. Alinsky's thirteen rules provide a blueprint for how determined minorities can effectively pressure institutions and individuals into compliance with their demands. For cultural conservatives, the value lies not in adopting these often ethically questionable tactics, but in recognizing them when deployed against traditional institutions. Alinsky's frank discussions about power, pressure points, and psychological manipulation reveal the strategic thinking behind many modern progressive campaigns. By understanding these methods, culture warriors can develop effective countermeasures and avoid the traps Alinsky sets for unprepared opponents. The book serves as a sobering reminder that cultural conflicts are fundamentally about power, not just ideas.

Rhetoric by Aristotle

Aristotle's foundational text on persuasion remains remarkably relevant despite being written in the 4th century BC. The philosopher's systematic breakdown of rhetorical techniques—logos (logical appeals), ethos (credibility appeals), and pathos (emotional appeals)—provides an essential framework for both analyzing others' arguments and constructing effective counterarguments. For those engaged in cultural debates, Aristotle's insights into human psychology and decision-making processes are invaluable. His discussion of enthymemes (arguments with unstated assumptions) is particularly useful for identifying the hidden premises in progressive claims. By mastering Aristotle's principles, culture warriors can elevate discussions beyond emotional reactions to substantive engagement with ideas.

Discourses on Livy by Niccolo Machiavelli

Machiavelli's "Discourses on Livy" offers a deeper analysis of political systems and institutional stability than his most famous work, “The Prince”. Written in the early 16th century, this work examines how republics maintain freedom and resist corruption through proper institutional design and civic virtue. For those concerned with institutional capture by ideological activists, Machiavelli provides historical case studies of how small factions can gradually transform entire societies. His analysis of how republics decline through moral corruption and factional conflict directly parallels modern concerns about institutional integrity. The book's enduring value lies in its clear-eyed assessment of human nature and power dynamics, offering practical wisdom for preserving traditional institutions against ideological subversion.

Mere Christianity by C.S. Lewis

Originally delivered as radio broadcasts during World War II, Lewis's accessible defense of Christian faith provides a philosophical foundation for traditional values in an increasingly secular age. Rather than beginning with scripture, Lewis builds his case from natural law and shared moral intuitions, making his arguments accessible to both believers and skeptics. For culture warriors, the book offers clear, compelling language for articulating timeless principles without relying solely on religious authority. Lewis's discussion of objective moral truth directly counters moral relativism, while his exploration of human nature provides a foundation for critiquing utopian social engineering. His warm, reasonable tone also serves as a model for persuasive communication that respects the intelligence of ideological opponents.

Antifragile by Nassim Nicholas Taleb

Taleb's 2012 masterwork introduces the revolutionary concept of "antifragility"—systems that actually benefit from disorder, stress, and chaos. Unlike fragile systems that break under pressure or merely resilient ones that withstand it, antifragile systems grow stronger through adversity. For culture warriors, this framework provides both strategic guidance and psychological fortitude. Taleb's insights help readers distinguish between genuinely harmful attacks and beneficial challenges that strengthen one's arguments and resolve. The book also offers a powerful critique of top-down social engineering and expert overconfidence, demonstrating how complex systems resist ideological manipulation. By applying antifragility principles, cultural conservatives can build institutions and arguments that become stronger in response to progressive criticism.

The Road to Serfdom by F.A. Hayek

Written during World War II as a warning against central planning, Hayek's classic work traces how seemingly benevolent government interventions gradually erode freedom and lead to totalitarianism. The Nobel Prize-winning economist demonstrates how the concentration of economic power inevitably leads to political power concentration, regardless of initial intentions. For those battling progressive policies, Hayek provides a sophisticated framework for understanding how institutional capture occurs incrementally rather than through revolution. His analysis of how planners gradually replace the rule of law with arbitrary power directly applies to modern concerns about administrative state growth and speech restrictions. The book's enduring relevance lies in its explanation of how freedom disappears not through dramatic seizures but through gradual, well-intentioned encroachments.

Orthodoxy by G.K. Chesterton

Written in 1908 as an intellectual autobiography, Chesterton's masterpiece defends traditional Christianity against modernist critiques with wit, paradox, and profound insight. Chesterton demonstrates how orthodoxy represents not stale conformity but a dynamic balance of competing truths—what he calls "the romance of orthodoxy." For those engaged in cultural debates, the book provides a masterclass in turning progressive arguments on their head, showing how traditional views often embody the true revolutionary spirit. Chesterton's discussion of how societies go mad "not by lacking logic but by losing balance" directly applies to modern ideological extremes. His playful, paradoxical style also offers a refreshing alternative to the grim, humorless tone that often characterizes both progressive and conservative discourse.

With these books read, it’s an excellent foundation for one to enrich his own mind before seeking to build with others as our movement grows. Iron sharpens iron, and these are irons in the fire by some of the intellectual greats of all time.

What do you think of our list? Leave a comment and let us know.