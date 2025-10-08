Worldcon activists are at odds again, this time escalating the dispute to a full-blown lawsuit. Charles M. Barkley apparently sued Hugo Award Coordinator Dave McCarty, who ran the embattled Chengdu China Hugo Awards, alleging he never received his award, and now court proceedings are getting spicy.

The World Science Fiction convention is a cesspool of corruption, nepotism, and infighting within the extreme radical left who have taken over the convention ever since normal sci-fi fans pulled out of having interest in the Sad Puppies era. As a result, this year’s Hugo Awards had record-low voting numbers, and the convention appears to be in an even worse shape than ever before.

In 2023, fans thought that it couldn’t possibly get worse from there, with the Chinese Communist Party dictating events for Worldcon that year, including censoring different potential Hugo Award Nominees in a process that was behind closed doors run by radical left sympathizer Dave McCarty.

Sci-fi publishing elites directed their ire at Hugo Awards administrator Dave McCarty, which led to him being banned from Glasgow 2024’s Worldcon, even though he volunteered and ran the Hugo Awards last year.