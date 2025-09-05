Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
1h

Hoot, cheer, shout with joy.

Remember, before some knob claims that Firaxis has produced some of the all-time greats: the Firaxis team is not the same team that brought out all those greats.

Stay strong and drive these woke companies out of business. This kind of cancel-culture is exactly what they do to us and they will never stop. The only way to win is to fight them on their own turf. Might be sad to admit, but it is reality.

Drive them out of business.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
twb's avatar
twb
28mEdited

"Build an Empire to stand the test of time." The slogan that launched a huge franchise. They broke that, the defining core trait of the Civilization idea. The rest is details - each has had its ups and downs, but in all of them, you built *a* civilization, not three random ones (let alone with three random so-called "national leaders," some of whom weren't ever national leaders at all). Having played all previous editions of the main title to death, I'm glad I didn't spring for VII, and I doubt I ever will, even in the $5 discount bin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture