The image board site 4chan has been hacked this morning and has been down for over an hour according to multiple reports. Moderators have been doxed, the content is gone, and multiple influencers are amused at its downfall as people try to figure out what happened in this recent hack attack.

4chan is a message board with all sorts of subforums. Many of them are completely degenerate. We don’t talk about /b/, and there are also more topical discussions that go on in places like /pol/ and /biz/, where it’s developed a more right-wing look at the news in recent years. It’s been active since 2003 and spawned several clones as a result of its anonymous posting policies.