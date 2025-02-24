93-Year-Old William Shatner Hints At Possible Return Of Captain Kirk In Star Trek
William Shatner is one of the most active and busy ninety-three-year-olds in fandom, doing more convention appearances than many actors half his age. At the Vancouver Fan Expo, he hinted he might return to Star Trek one last time.
Captain Kirk infamously died in 1994’s Star Trek: Generations film, a movie that bridged the gap between The Original Series …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.