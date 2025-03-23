This Sunday, the third Sunday of Lent, John Trent and I would like to give a sincere thank you to all of our paid subscribers. We’re working full time with John doing at least 40 articles a week and me trying my hardest to keep up with him (I usually get about 20-25 done), and it’s all with your support that we can do this.

We’ve both been down the road of working for other journalistic outlets and getting censored because we refuse to water down the truth of our reporting and call out evil for what it is rather than trying to dance around words like so many outlets do. This Substack is really where God wants us to be to help change pop culture.

It’s a blessing to be able to speak the truth without fear, and we really appreciate you for being here and making that happen. So far, Fandom Pulse has exceeded all expectations from our readers and we really appreciate you!