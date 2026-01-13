A Game Of Thrones Criticism, Starfleet Academy Meltdown, Daredevil Destruction - Fandom Pulse Daily Briefing
Well Starfleet Academy is quite the hot topic going viral everywhere this week. I gave a big rebuttal to Robert Picardo’s rants point for point on YouTube earlier today about how Trek is not inherently woke. It’s a bit long but I go into detail:
'Game Of Thrones' Actor Pissed Off That Fans Created A Petition To Remake The Show's Terrible Final Season
Kit Harrington, who played Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, shared how pissed off he was that fans dared to create a petition expressing their distaste for the show’s final season and wanting it remade…
5 hours ago · 1 like · 2 comments · John F. Trent
A 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' Review Describes Paul Giamatti's Villain As "The Nastiest MAGA Truck Driver With Militia Ties"
A review for Paramount’s upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series claims that Paul Giamatti’s villain, Nus Braka, is like “the nastiest MAGA truck driver with militia ties…
6 hours ago · 1 like · 1 comment · John F. Trent
'Daredevil' Writer Teases That New Series Will Subvert The Law And Push Wokeness
Stephanie Phillips, the writer for Marvel’s latest relaunch of Daredevil, which aims to “redefine Daredevil for a new age,” shared new details about the series, its new villain, Omen, and teased how it will push woke ideology…
8 hours ago · 1 like · 2 comments · John F. Trent
Drunk3PO’s Daughter’s Revenge Raises $45,000 in 24 Hours
Drunk3PO and Xwing once again proved that audiences are hungry for quality pirate fiction. Their 144-page historical revenge epic Daughter’s Revenge raised over $45,000 from 825 backers in its first 24 hours on Rippasend, marking one of the most successful independent comic launches of the year. The campaign hit its $50,000 goal within the first weekend…
8 hours ago · 5 likes · 1 comment · Fandom Pulse
Palworld Launches Trading Card Game in July 2026, Adding Fuel to Ongoing Nintendo Legal Battle
Pocketpair announced that Palworld is getting its own trading card game, launching July 30, 2026, in a move that will almost certainly intensify the company’s ongoing legal battle with Nintendo and The Pokémon Company. The tabletop expansion comes as the survival game continues fighting patent infringement lawsuits in Japanese courts…
10 hours ago · 3 likes · 1 comment · Fandom Pulse
'Spartacus: House Of Ashur' Creator Tells Fan To "[Expletive] Off Into The Sun" After Being Criticized For His Feminist Agenda
Steven DeKnight, the creator of Spartacus: House of Ashur, told a fan of Spartacus to “[expletive] off into the sun” after he criticized him for his feminist agenda in the show…
10 hours ago · 4 likes · 2 comments · John F. Trent
'Back To The Future' Actress Says To "Fight Back" After Illegal Immigration Activist Was Killed In Minnesota
Lea Thompson, who played Lorraine Baines in Back to the Future, called for her followers to “fight back” after illegal immigration activist Renee Good was shot and killed by law enforcement in Minnesota…
11 hours ago · 3 likes · 4 comments · John F. Trent
The Dice Tower Contributor And Gaming Journalist Try To Cancel "Corps Of Discovery" Board Game
The board game industry has a pattern of cancel culture that’s all about pushing its leftist agenda and canceling any theme or game that runs afoul of it. Now, a Dice Tower contributor, Ella Ampogan, and a board game journalist and woke activist, Scott Woods, are on a campaign to cancel the board game “Corps of Discovery” because of it being based on a …
12 hours ago · 5 likes · 4 comments · Fandom Pulse
Robert Picardo Gets Rebuked After He Claims "Star Trek's Heart Was 'Woke'"
Robert Picardo, who played the Doctor in Star Trek: Voyager and will reprise his role in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy was rebuked after he claimed that “Star Trek’s Heart was ‘woke’” in a feeble attempt to defend the upcoming Starfleet Academy show…
13 hours ago · 3 likes · 1 comment · John F. Trent
Star Trek Actor Robert Picardo Gets Insanely Defensive On Social Media After Early Criticism Of Starfleet Academy
Star Trek fans are already nervous about Starfleet Academy, as the first episodes are set to premiere this week, and actor Robert Picardo made a bizarre flurry of tweets over the weekend before the premiere, confirming some of fans’ worst fears about the show…
13 hours ago · 8 likes · 1 comment · Fandom Pulse