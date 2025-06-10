Author Blake Carpenter is another victim of anti-white male discrimination in the publishing industry, as he’s been told point blank by a literary agent they didn’t want his fantasy work because of his identity.

The last decade has been a disaster for mainstream publishing. Even though science fiction and fantasy have been traditionally male-dominated fields, including the readership, they’ve been taken over by a majority of women in publishing houses who have pushed their extremist social justice agenda over good books for far too long.

Instances of anti-white male discrimination have been rampant. One such infamous incident came from activist K. Tempest Bradford, who started using race and gender baiting for clout within publishing. She posted a blog urging people to stop reading straight, white, male authors and parlayed that into industry clout where she even would be writing Star Wars novelizations nearly a decade later.

While at first, blogs like Bradford’s seemed ridiculous, it’s become normalized in the industry at large, and most white male authors have turned to self-publishing on Amazon where they can release their own work and not have to deal with politically-driven gatekeepers to sell their books. While bookstores are filled with women’s lit romantic clogging up their bookshelves, the internet and self-publishing offer their own alternatives for ministers to sell much better on average.

The industry has become so bad that last year, we reported that even someone with establishment credentials, Ross Douthat from the New York Times, gave up on trying to get his fantasy novel traditionally published because there were no takers out there for a white male.

Blake Carpenter has been a victim of discrimination in the industry, and he gave Fandom Pulse a tell-all about his experience submitting his works to literary agents and getting completely ignored in the process, which he believes is completely due to his white male identity, which led to self-publishing his fantasy book, The Way Of Mortals.