A review for Paramount’s upcoming Star Trek: Starfleet Academy series claims that Paul Giamatti’s villain, Nus Braka, is like “the nastiest MAGA truck driver with militia ties.”

Luke Y. Thompson in his review of the first six episodes of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy shared that Giamatti’s villain is “like the nastiest MAGA truck driver (with militia ties) you’ve ever met than Donald Trump.”

Not only that, but apparently he “monologues a LOT.”

Thompson’s comments are not necessarily surprising. Giamatti spoke about his role in an interview with Radio Times claiming the fact that his character is the villain what drew him to character. He also said, “A lot of the Star Trek parts that were attractive to me growing up were bad guys. He’s a low-life. He’s playing the clown but he’s not a fancy, high-end criminal. He’s drunk most of the time.”

Additionally, he shared his character is an over-the-top caricature, “My roles have gotten quieter and quieter. I acted on stage for many years before I got film work. I tended to get cast in much more flamboyant roles and I missed doing that. So I was very happy to be able to play a big, performative guy. For good or ill, they didn’t put a cap on me.”

Outside of Giamatti’s interview, Paramount’s Star Trek producers including Alex Kurtzman have made it abundantly clear their shows are about President Donald Trump and his administration. Back in 2016, Krutzman and nearly 100 other individuals attached to Star Trek signed a letter condemning President Donald Trump and his administration claiming, “ever has there been a presidential candidate who stands in such complete opposition to the ideals of the Star Trek universe as Donald Trump. His election would take this country backward, perhaps disastrously. We need to elect a president who will move this country forward into the kind of future we all dream of: where personal differences are understood and accepted, where science overrules superstition, where people work together instead of against each other.”

The letter added that Trump is “an amateur with a contemptuous ignorance of national laws and international realities.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter back in October 2017, Kurtzman shared how he made Star Trek: Discovery more woke in an attempt to combat President Trump.

First, producer Aaron Harberts shared how woke the show was going to be, “I’m very proud of all of the diversity on the show. Gender identity, sexual orientation, race and it is really just a representation of what the world is.”

Kurtzman then added, “The tone of the show actually got stronger in the direction we were already going because we recognized how important it was for the core message of Trek to be amplified after the election.”

The show’s lead actor Sonequa Martin-Greena also stated, “I think right now we’re up against insurmountable odds and we’re in such a divisive place and it’s so volatile and hostile, and I think [Star Trek: Discovery] is a representation of what is possible. We are obviously a picture of hope and I think when you see that you can pull it into your life.”

While promoting the show’s second season Kurtzman told NBC News, “We are creating a world that we would like to see. We’re creating it in the literal world that we surround ourselves with the cast, the crew and the writers and we’re creating it on screen and we’re hoping that people can follow.”

He went on to state, “I think that the world as it is inspires us that what we’re doing on 'Star Trek' is not just storytelling, it’s a mission. That so much of what people can do when they go online is be incredibly painful and so deeply negative, and it speaks to the many, many challenges that we face as a race right now.”

“The reason 'Star Trek' has become an anchor for me and all the people that work with me is because it’s helped provide a comfort for what we can be. And it’s helped us believe there is a future where the best of us steps forwards,” he added.

