A companion piece for Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Network will be coming out in 2026. This movie will be titled The Social Reckoning and, just like its predecessor, it will serve as yet another cinematic sermon for the Liberal class.

Scheduled for release in October, the film will dramatize the story of Frances Haugen, a former Facebook engineer who leaked thousands of internal documents revealing the platform’s alleged role in spreading misinformation and contributing to the political unrest that supposedly lead to events of January 6, 2021. The cast includes Mikey Madison as Haugen, Jeremy Allen White as Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, and Jeremy Strong as Mark Zuckerberg.

While the film is ostensibly positioned as a moral reckoning for Facebook and the entire tech ecosystem, The Social Reckoning will also function as something purely ideological. Religious, in fact. Indeed, for our liberal class elitists, movies like these exist solely as a form of replacement religion, often utilizing their own liturgies of self-inflicted trauma and guilt followed by some kind of a redemption arc.

The dominant Left-leaning narrative, echoed across outlets like MSNBC, NPR, and The New York Times, frames January 6, 2021 as a violent insurrection. They believe it was a coordinated attempt to overturn the 2020 election and dismantle democracy. In this view, Donald Trump is cast as the instigator, groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers as foot soldiers, and Capitol Police officers as martyrs defending the republic. The Social Reckoning will extend this narrative, turning it into a cinematic liturgy.

Of course, the truth about what really happened that day has long been in contention and disputed by a myriad of facts surrounding the event. Here are a few major ones:

The killing of Ashli Babbitt was the only direct fatality caused by police action that day. She was unarmed and shot by Capitol Police Lt. Michael Byrd while attempting to climb through a broken window. The government later paid her family nearly $5 million in a wrongful death settlement. Capitol Police leadership opposed the payout, but the facts remain: Babbitt was unarmed and the officer’s actions were never criminally charged. Officer Brian Sicknick’s death was also misreported. Initial claims suggested he was killed by blunt force trauma from a fire extinguisher. That narrative was later retracted. The D.C. Chief Medical Examiner ruled that Sicknick died of natural causes: two strokes caused by a blood clot. While he had been sprayed with a chemical irritant, there was no evidence linking that exposure to his death. Nonetheless, Congress honored him in the Capitol Rotunda and two men were convicted for assaulting him with chemical spray. . In March of 2023, Tucker Carlson aired previously unseen Capitol surveillance footage provided by Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The videos showed Capitol Police escorting a man named Jacob Chansley through the building, appearing more like passive compliance than violent insurrection. Carlson argued that the footage contradicted the mainstream portrayal of the day as a coordinated attack. Critics accused him of selective editing, but the footage remains part of the public record. On the morning of January 20, 2025, President Biden issued preemptive pardons to members and staff of the House January 6 Select Committee, Capitol and D.C. Metropolitan Police officers who testified before it, and even high-profile figures like Gen. Mark Milley and Dr. Anthony Fauci. In October 2025, President Trump posted on Truth Social that “the Biden FBI placed 274 agents into the crowd on January 6.” Note that Trump himself was president on that day, not Biden. The oddity of the statement raises the question: Why would a sitting president accuse his own administration of covert sabotage? The answer may lie in the long-standing battle against deep state actors such as career bureaucrats and intelligence officials who are hostile to his agenda. The tweet reflects a fracture between executive authority and institutional loyalty, suggesting an ongoing resistance to the elected President and, by proxy, the people of the United States.

The film’s release date has also been strategically timed to precede the release of facts that might complicate its message. October 9 places it squarely in the “October Surprise” window which is less than a month before the 2026 midterm elections. In addition, in a 2025 congressional hearing, Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed that his office began a review of DOJ and FBI conduct surrounding January 6 back in 2021. That review was paused due to ongoing criminal cases and only resumed in 2024. As of late 2025, the report remains in draft form and has not undergone classification review.

In short, the myths of January 6th persist and, with The Social Reckoning, the Left will have its own passion play to go alongside their narrative. Just as a film like The Passion of the Christ dramatized the spiritual and physical suffering of Jesus Christ, Sorkin’s film will dramatize the political martyrdom of the Left, constituting a liturgy of belief for the Liberal class.

When the film does release, it should be reviewed as a case study in how the Left sanctifies its worldviews and incorporates a mindset that resists reasonable discussion about anything. Films like The Social Reckoning are proof that the Left does not subsist on tools of persuasion, but tools of faith—faith in secular institutions and their elite priesthood.

And this is why dialogue between Left and Right is impossible. You cannot reason with a people who hate God and love the world.

Matthew 28:18–20 (NIV):

Then Jesus came to them and said, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.

