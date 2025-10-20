Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael K Pate's avatar
Michael K Pate
22m

Social Security was designed to be self-sustaining. I wonder if people believing their retirement is being cut is why the events were so lacking in diversity?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
34m

We all know why. He's scum.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture