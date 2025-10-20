Scott Snyder, the writer of DC Comics’ Absolute Batman recently shared why he joined the leftist “No Kings” rally that took place this past weekend.

Snyder shared to social media a poster he seemingly made that read, “Here because we <3 America but Hate Dictators No Kings!!!”

In another post he wrote, “Here bc I love America but hate what’s happening right now to our democracy. #nokings gathering was awesome - overflowed to other sites. Filled with people who just want us to be better than this.”

Snyder did not share what he hates that is happening to democracy in America. However, it appears to not actually be about what is happening to democracy, but simply his opposition to President Donald Trump, who was duly elected as President of the United States. In fact, he won both the popular vote as well as the Electoral College. This can be gleaned from a repost of Molly Ploofkins who wrote, “Scenes from the ‘No Kings’ anti-Trump rally in Charlotte, North Carolina.”

Additionally, he also reposted Micah who claimed, “Today, 7 million people came out to protest Trump at 2,700 different locations. This is now officially the largest protest in American history. America will not go quietly.”

As for what he does not like about President Trump, he didn’t say anything directly over the last couple of days. However, he did repost Christopher Webb who claimed Trump is selling out soybean farmers with his tariffs.

If you go back to March he indicated his opposition to President Donald Trump was due to a spending bill that he claimed made cuts to Medicaid and Social Security. On top of that he also took issue with Trump raising the deficit and allegedly giving tax cuts to corporations and billionaires.

He said, “Going after programs people need rather than corporations and wealthy is disgusting IMO.”

Back in November, he also encouraged his followers to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz saying, “There are countless reasons I’m voting for Harris but above all, as a country we all just deserve better, and are better, than donald trump.”

