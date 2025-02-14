Actor And UFC Champion Bas Rutten Explains What A Real Man Is: "A Person Who Can Control Himself"
Actor and UFC Heavyweight Champion Bas Rutten recently explained what a real man is when he was asked about the fact that the hardest fight in his life was conquering himself.
In an interview with Father Dave Nix on his Padre Peregrino YouTube channel, Rutten initially shared, “There’s this line that I use when I do my speaking events for Catholicism and…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.