Actors Matthew Marsden and Nick Searcy both shared what they’ve heard as well as their personal experiences and noted that Hollywood is dying.

In a post to X, Marsden wrote, “I have heard from several people I know in Hollywood…it really is dying. They overplayed their hand.”

“Conservatives need to start making content,” he then advised. “Immediately. Investors need to think of investing in movies and tv as an investment in the future of America and its culture. This is really happening.”

In response, Searcy wrote, “The town is dead. Will anyone step up to replace it?”

Marsden added, “You know that we could turn this around fast… if we had the money.”

Michael Petrucci, a special effects crewman, who most recently worked on Sinners, also concurred with the idea that Hollywood is dead. He wrote, “Confirmed. There’s very little work. And my crew did Sinners.”

“I’m trying to switch careers to SpaceX after running mechanical effects shops for almost 30 years,” he added. “I believe we could get together a great crew from every department if we had a good story and money.”

Not only did Marsden share that Hollywood is dying, but he noted their ability to tell good stories is dying along with it. In another post to X, he wrote, “When I was growing up in the UK, American movies and tv shows inspired me. The ones I loved showed the greatness of the American spirit.”

“I could wax lyrical on here about the effect the entertainment industry had on me as a young boy. Of course, it was not all good. Even back then, some movies had a dark side, but agenda driven projects were the minority , and certainly werent as bold and obvious as they are today,” he continued. “Over the past 20 years we have abandoned truth and beauty, and agenda-driven ugliness has become the norm, which is why Hollywood is dying.”

“An industry that had its golden years with war veterans as its stars and creators, has been replaced by a group of navel-gazing elitists who hate their country and at least half of the people in it,” he stated. “Their messaging has been rejected by not only Americans but the world. If America isnt being shown to be the country of hope and dreams, but one of systemic racism, grievance, and lawlessness, who is?”

“There will be no Rocky to tell you that you can change your circumstances if you work hard enough. No George Bailey to remind you of how great your life really is,” he added. “The long-term goal is the crushing of the human spirit. That way you are easily controlled. Covid should have made you realize how many are already there.”

“Conservaitives need to look into this way more deeply, and start funding great art in the shape of moving motion pictures that will inspire the RIGHT behavior for years to come,” he advised.

Not only are jobs drying up, but the box office hauls for films are in decline as well. Comscore reported at the end of March that film grosses in the United States and Canada had only totaled $1.34 billion so far for the year, which was 7% worse than the same period in 2024.

Things have slightly improved since then. The-Numbers reports that the first week of May grossed $188.7 million this year compared to just $98 million in 2024. However, it is still down compared to 2023, which brought in $208.7 million. In 2022, grosses for the first week in May totaled $277 million.

As far as the films that Hollywood is cranking out, any that actually inspire people with the right behavior are few and far between and are being done by upstart studios likes Angel Studios rather than than major production companies like Disney, Universal, or Sony.

Instead, Disney, Universal, and Sony primarily create films that do the opposite. They make movies to demoralize people and lead them in the wrong direction.

What do you make of Marsden and Searcy’s comments about Hollywood?

