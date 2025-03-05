Actress Mia Farrow predicted that the United States only has “3-4 months of democracy left — unless we do something.”

During President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress, Farrow shared her prediction on Blue Sky writing, “If we have 6 months of democracy left i’ll be surprised. Im guessing 3-4 months - unless we do something.”

In another post, she added, “Trump is a monster- loathsome. All these fawning people know better . I would never be in the same room with him.”

READ: 'Sistas' Actress Kj Smith Advocates For The Black Community To Leave The United States of America Due To Current Political Climate

Her comments and prediction are not out of the ordinary. At the beginning of February she predicted Donald Trump would start a world war and claimed she was “all in for revolution.”

She wrote, “People find comfort in the belief that Trump & his motley band of toadies will be gone in 4 years. But I fear he wont leave. I fear he will try to change the Constitution- or ignore it- or start a war maybe w China in the belief that wartime will grant him a third term.”

She doubled down on this theory a day later, “Now is the time to defend our democracy. Its hard to resuscitate a democracy once it fails. Also i don’t believe he will leave after 4 years. Read Project 2025. My own hunch is that there will be a war with China and he will cite ‘wartime’ to legitimize another term.”

READ: Ghostbusters Actor Bill Murray Speaks Out About Watergate On The Joe Rogan Experience: "Oh My God, They Framed Nixon"

Two days after that she said she was “all in for the revolution.”

What do you make of Farrow’s prediction? What do you think she means by “unless we do something?”

NEXT: Twitch's Ban Of Hasan Piker Only Lasts 24 Hours After Stating That If Republicans Cared About Ending Medicaid Fraud They Would Kill Florida Senator Rick Scott