Netflix’s You actress and the primary actor for Naughty Dog’s upcoming Intergalactic: Heretic Prophet game claims that Hollywood “Has an incredible responsibility to reflect the world back at itself, to teach us, to remind us where we’ve been, to let us know where we should go.”

In an interview discussing Netflix’s You with Italy’s SuperGuida , Gabrielle was asked, “How important is it for series to give young people the tools to recognize a toxic relationship?”

She answered, “I think it’s the most important. I have always felt and this is something that I carry with me in my work that Hollywood from filmmaking to series has an incredible responsibility to reflect the world back at itself, to teach us, to remind us where we’ve been, to let us know where we should go.”

“So to me, I think it’s so important, no matter if you’re making something that is fun and sort of silly and a comedy piece or very much so, especially with drama,” she continued. “Young people today more than ever get taught by the internet, get taught by TV and film. So you’re handling very precious minds. In that way, in particularly when it comes to healthy relationships and especially say, at home they didn’t have an example of that whether from their parents or their family members even more so do you need to take the responsibility to go, ‘This is what can happen and this is what should not be.’”

After sharing a brief anecdote regarding You, and how a number of women have expressed that they want the show’s serial killer to stalk them, Gabrielle added, “Be aware to not fall in love with false promises, to know one’s worth as a woman, and I think too for young men, to teach them that, yes, it’s, of course, fall in love with the girl, but treat her with respect, treat her with love.”

“Women should do the same thing for their men, of treat them with love, treat them with respect,” she continued. “There is not one without the other. Men and women, we need each other to create the world. We both have very, very powerful strengths and those are to be celebrated.”

Later in the interview, Gabrielle was asked, “Were you hurt by the controversies surrounding Intergalactic?”

She replied, “I was, to be honest. It’s sad to see that-. You know, video games, I think, even more than TV and film, you have so much more world to play with the imagination and we can demonstrate what the world can be in ways and worlds that we would never dream of. And so to know that there was so much hatred and so much backlash, it was hurtful. But at the same time it was empowering, for me, to be able to go, ‘Okay, well, one, okay, this is where the world’s at. And I think in order to change the world, you have to meet it where it’s at. And two, to go 10 times harder than what it is that I’m doing.”

“Like I said, Marian taught me to not back down for anyone in anything,” she continued. “So, in that way-. I took the hurt. I swallowed it. And I turned it into fire. And I feel like those same people that were hating are going to play that game. And guess what? They’re going to love it. So they can be mad.”

Gabrielle is correct in that Hollywood has an incredible responsibility. However, she is wrong in asserting that it’s job is to reflect the world back at itself. No, Hollywood and all those who work in it “must adjust their economic, political, or artistic and technical aspects so as never to oppose the common good.”

As Pope Paul VI explains in Inter Mirifica this does not mean one should not portray moral evil. On the contrary he shares that the narration, description or portrayal of moral evil, even through the media of social communication, can indeed serve to bring about a deeper knowledge and study of humanity and, with the aid of appropriately heightened dramatic effects, can reveal and glorify the grand dimensions of truth and goodness.”

However, he warns, “Nevertheless, such presentations ought always to be subject to moral restraint, lest they work to the harm rather than the benefit of souls, particularly when there is question of treating matters which deserve reverent handling or which, given the baneful effect of original sin in men, could quite readily arouse base desires in them.”

Based on Gabrielle’s previous comments, she has aligned herself to oppose the common good. This can be seen in her response to gamers criticizing Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet and The Witcher 4 for pushing DEI and feminist agendas.

Furthermore, while she now claims that men and women need each other to create the world and they have their own strengths, she previously promoted gender ideology back in March 2023 during the Unforgettable Gala. She said, “As far as with non-binary and transgender, I hope that we just start seeing that the future is here whether we like it or not. We need to not just accept it, but embrace it. Embracing something and seeing not only the beauty in it, but the way that it contributes to the world and contributes to the way that anybody of any gender, race, creed, color can form their identity and can walk through the world with pride and their chin up high like I think is so important for the generation coming behind us.”

She also told The List in 2023, “I feel that film and television is supposed to reflect the world back at itself. When you do that — with the characters that I've played — in a way that is grounded, that is normal, as it is in our everyday life … that's how you give [the] best homage to someone who is standing in that field.”

She even noted that the industry should take things even further, “They can go further. As opposed to having just one character that is LGBTQ or non-binary, make it reflect the way that our society is. Sprinkle more in there.”

“The networks can listen more to the fans and pander more to them by listening [and] understanding that when they're shouting their outrage toward things, it's not just because they want to be bratty and they want to be whatever, [but] they want to be represented properly,” Gabrielle added. “They want to see themselves. We all watch movies as children and [find] a piece of [ourselves in] a character, and that's what [gives] us inspiration or hope for our own future. If they listen a little bit more, we can go a lot further.”

To that point, Gabrielle also stated, “More shows should have a consultant of some sort. In LGBT, if you're going to touch on our field and in that topic, have a consultant — have somebody that you can directly ask. Don't guess, because that's often the problem.”

“The showrunners that we had for The 100, they tried, and they were trying to be inclusive with that. But I think they didn't have enough education and enough information around it. Have a consultant, or make sure you're educated,” she concluded.

