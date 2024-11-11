Admitted Child Murderer Alyssa Mercante Claims She's Still Pursuing Legal Action Against YouTuber Smash JT
Alyssa Mercante, a former Senior Editor at Kotaku, claimed she is still pursuing legal action against YouTuber Smash JT.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In a thread on X, Mercante wrote, “Jeff Tarzia called me a baby killer for half an hour on his stream…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.