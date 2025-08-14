Crunchyroll and Fandango announced it will offer limited advanced screenings for the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle film.

These advanced limited screenings will be available to Crunchyroll Mega and Ultimate Fan subscribers and will allow them to view the film in the United States on September 9 at 7:00 p.m. local time a full week before the film releases to the general public.

The tickets for these advanced screenings go on sale at Fandango on August 15 at 6:00 a.m. PT. Over 250 theaters are participating in the advanced screening.

READ: Charlie Cox Hints That 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 Will Be The Final Season, Vincent D'Onofrio Claims It's "Not Accurate"

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle film follows Tanjiro Kamada as he and his companions in the Demon Slayer Corps begin a rigorous training with the Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira.

However, while Tanjiro, Zentisu, and Inosuke are training with Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at Ubuyashiki Mansion. Tanjiro and company attempt to defend the Demon Crops’ headquarters, but are plunged down to the demons’ stronghold, the Infinity Castle. It is there that a final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons will begin.

Following these advanced screenings, the film opens to the general public exclusively in theaters on September 12th.

NEXT: James Gunn Explains Why 'Superman' Arrives On Digital After Being In Theaters For Just 5 Weeks