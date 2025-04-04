Aethon Books, the publishing house known for their popular LitRPG, Science Fiction and Fantasy books, has announced a slate of forthcoming comics adaptations in partnership with Webtoon and other digital platforms. This expansion represents a significant evolution for the publisher that has already made waves with hit debuts like "He Who Fights With Monsters" and "The Tinderbox" series by actor Lou Diamond Phillips.

Following January's partnership announcement with Webtoon, Aethon has revealed an extensive lineup of popular novels being adapted into webcomic format. The ambitious slate is groundbreaking for Aetheon bringing their most popular stories to new mediums and audiences. "In Ancient Greek, the word Aethon meant 'burning' or 'blazing,' and we hope to blaze a new road for publishing," states the company's about page.

The forthcoming Webtoon adaptations include an impressive array of fan-favorite titles:

Dungeon Crawler Carl, by Matt Dinniman

Defiance of the Fall, by thefirstdefier

My Best Friend is an Eldritch Horror, by Actus

Return of the Runebound Professor, by Actus

Mark of the Fool, by JM Clarke

Super Powereds, by Drew Hayes

Bastion: Immortal Great Souls, by Phil Tucker

Mage Errant, by John Bierce

Oh Great! I was Reincarnated as a Farmer, by Benjamin Kerei

The Path of Ascension, by C. Mantis

All the Skills, by Honour Rae

System Universe, by SunriseCV

The Legend of Randidly Ghosthound, by Noret Flood

Reborn as a Demonic Tree, by Xkarnation

The Laws of Cultivation (Qi=MC^2), by KrazeKode

Rise of the Devourer, by KrazeKode

The Buried Goddess Saga by Rhett C. Bruno and Jaime Castle

Not content to limit their digital comics presence to a single platform, Aethon has also announced partnerships with Tapas and VoyceMe, further expanding their reach across the digital comics landscape.

Coming to Tapas are two highly anticipated adaptations:

Battle Mage Farmer, by Seth Ring

An Outcast in Another World, by KamikazePotato

Meanwhile, VoyceMe will feature three exclusive titles:

Hedge Wizard, by Alex Maher

Apocalypse Tamer, by Maxime J. Durand

Knights Apocalyptica, by Zach Skye

This multi-platform approach demonstrates Aethon's understanding of the fractured digital content system where many readers prefer one platform or another, and don’t often deviate.

Several titles are already up as of late December, including The Primal Hunter, which boasts nearly 10 million views on WebToon.

The move into comics adaptation comes as no surprise to those familiar with Aethon. The publisher has consistently positioned itself as a company "for the readers, because we are readers too," with a passion for genre fiction "in all mediums."

It will be interesting to see how Aetheon’s LitRPG genre translates into comics and if the readership will build from there as well.

What do you think of Aetheon Books becoming Aetheon Comics? Leave a comment and let us know.

