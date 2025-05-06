James Cameron recently affirmed that after he wraps up the Avatar films he plans to adapt Charles Pellegrino’s Ghosts of Hiroshima book.

Cameron confirmed it would be his next project after Avatar while announcing that Martin Sheen would narrate a new audio book to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack.

He told Deadline, “Martin Sheen is my dream come true to read this book for audio. His voice-over narration for Apocalypse Now still haunts me, and for a subject this dark, he will give it the gravitas and humanity that it needs.”

According to the book’s description on Amazon, it is “based on years of forensic archaeology combined with interviews of more than two hundred survivors and their families.” It claims to be a “you-are-there account of ordinary human beings thrust into extraordinary events, during which our modern civilization entered its most challenging phase -- a nuclear adolescence that, unless we are very wise and learn from our past, we may not survive.”

It specifically highlights the story of 29-year-old naval engineer Tsutomu Yamaguchi who survived the bombing of Hiroshima and fled to Nagasaki only for that city to be attacked as well.

As for the film, Cameron said, “It’s a subject that I’ve wanted to do a film about, that I’ve been wrestling with how to do it, over the years.”

“I met Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a survivor of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki, just days before he died. He was in the hospital. He was handing the baton of his personal story to us, so I have to do it. I can’t turn away from it,” he added.

Cameron and Pellegrino reportedly swore to “pass on his unique and harrowing experience to future generations.”

What do you make of Cameron taking on the Ghost of Hiroshima as one of his next films after Avatar?

