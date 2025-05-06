Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mr0303's avatar
Mr0303
2hEdited

Cameron's movies are now becoming worse with each subsequent release. At this point I'm ignoring anything he's attached to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture