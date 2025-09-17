This week has been a bad one for the suddenly Trump-deranged duo of Matt Stone and Trey Parker at South Park as Comedy Central pulled an episode for the second time in its show’s history, and also, they announced there would be no new episode this week because they do everything “at the last minute.”

This year’s South Park episodes have been some of the most unfunny in history, with full Trump-derangement on display full-time from the long-time comedy cartoon. Recycled jokes, lazy plotting, and failed messaging have led to fans saying the show has jumped the shark after they received their $1.5 billion deal from Paramount.

Earlier this week, Comedy Central pulled the episode, “Got A Nut,” after presenting Cartman as a parody of Charlie Kirk and putting a “Charlie Kirk Award For Young Master Debaters” on the show. Though the network did not release a statement as to why, it was clear that Kirk’s assassination had a lot to do with the decision.

The episode is still on Paramount Plus, showing that executives really don’t know what to do with the content nor have a cohesive strategy, something that seems to be plaguing South Park.

One might note the only other South Park episode in history to get pulled was one featuring Islam’s Mohammed, where South Park depicted and mocked the religion. While that was forced off the air, the show regularly mocks Jesus Christ, including in the news season, showing it’s not about any particular values when they make these decisions.

This morning, they made a quick announcement about their show, “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute sometimes you don’t get it done. This one’s on us. We didn’t get it done in time. Thanks to Comedy Central and South Park fans for being so understanding. Tune in next week!”

They also posted a tentative new schedule:

This posting fuels speculation that they may have been planning to go hard again on Trump and Charlie Kirk and then had to back off their content because of the assassination and subsequent backlash created by the left-wing audience who have been celebrating his death recently.

Why do you think South Park backed off a new episode? Leave a comment and let us know.

