Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has been shortlisted as a contender for the Game Of The Year Award after multiple scandals involving the insertion of DEI into the game.

Starting at the end of 2024, the sequel to the formerly indie hit Kingdom Come: Deliverance was rocked by controversy, beginning with Saudi Arabia banning the game for its content. At first, fans speculated what this meant for the game, but it turned out it was extreme social justice and graphic gay sex scenes that caused the kingdom to act.

Now under the banner of Embracer Group, Warhorse Studios was no longer an independent studio. With the extra funding from corporate came DEI consultants, forced diversity, and more. And yet the whole way, creator Daniel Vavra pretended it was all part of the plan.

Fandom Pulse uncovered that the graphic scene depicting sodomy in the game actually shows a child (Hans Capon) engaging in it.