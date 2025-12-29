Earthworm Jim creator Doug TenNapel blasted modern liberal writers and explained why they will always fail following the most recent abysmal episode of Stranger Things that featured a cringe coming out scene in an attempt to normalize homosexuality and sodomy.

In the most recently released episode, “Chapter Seven: The Bridge,” the character of Will Byers declares to nearly everyone else left alive in the cast that he does not like girls and that’s he’s a homosexual.

The scene and episode has been lampooned across social media and is currently the worst rated episode on IMDb for the entire show with a 5.5 out of 10. One of those critics was Baptist Pastor Adam Page, who wrote, “I have really enjoyed Stranger Things. Stellar cast, 80s pop culture, best soundtrack, sci-fi. Great.”

However, he then added, “But Season 5, episode 7: The Bridge, is probably one of the worst written episodes of TV I’ve ever seen. Worlds colliding, humanity on the brink of non existence, incredible villain, plans coming together, and they pause for a very long melodramatic coming out story. A coming out story so bad even the LGBTQ community has publicly hated it all over X. And they should. It’s so incredibly bad.”

“Goodness gracious. It was so bad it was laughable,” he concluded.

In response to this, Doug TenNapel explained why the show was doomed to fail due to the fact it was being made liberal writers.

“Liberal writers start with good intentions, ‘we want to make 80s pop nostalgia!’ But at the end of a movie or series, you want a clearly defined moral accomplishment. It’s the soul of every story, ‘good triumphs over evil’.”

“The problem with liberal storytelling is they only have a handful of recent, shallow, political beliefs that became their lord and savior this month… and it will change next month,” he explained. “If Stranger Things ended in 2022 the lead character would declar[e] getting vaccinated and wearing two masks in a car was the core of the show. If it ended in 2020 the white characters would bow to the black character.”

“If your values don’t transcend fashion your stories will never be true last century and the next century,” he concluded.

TenNapel is not alone in sharing this opinion about

. Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gomez shared a similar idea in his address to the Congress of Catholics and Public Life in Madrid, Spain back in November 2021.

He explained:

With the breakdown of the Judeo-Christian worldview and the rise of secularism, political belief systems based on social justice or personal identity have come to fill the space that Christian belief and practice once occupied. Whatever we call these movements — ‘social justice,’ ‘wokeness,’ ‘identity politics,’ ‘intersectionality,’ ‘successor ideology’ — they claim to offer what religion provides. They provide people with an explanation for events and conditions in the world. They offer a sense of meaning, a purpose for living, and the feeling of belonging to a community. Even more than that, like Christianity, these new movements tell their own ‘story of salvation.’

He goes on to explain what the woke story is and how it attempts to supplant the Christian story:

We cannot know where we came from, but we are aware that we have interests in common with those who share our skin color or our position in society. We are also painfully aware that our group is suffering and alienated, through no fault of our own. The cause of our unhappiness is that we are victims of oppression by other groups in society. We are liberated and find redemption through our constant struggle against our oppressors, by waging a battle for political and cultural power in the name of creating a society of equity.

Furthermore, he states:

Today’s critical theories and ideologies are profoundly atheistic. They deny the soul, the spiritual, transcendent dimension of human nature; or they think that it is irrelevant to human happiness. They reduce what it means to be human to essentially physical qualities — the color of our skin, our sex, our notions of gender, our ethnic background, or our position in society.

Both Doug TenNapel and Archbishop José Gomez expose the hollow core of contemporary liberal narratives, where fleeting political fads masquerade as profound truths, supplanting the eternal Christian foundation of good triumphing over evil with a godless gospel of identity-based victimhood and endless struggle. As TenNapel warns of stories doomed by values that shift like seasonal trends, Gomez echoes the alarm, revealing these ideologies as atheistic reductions that strip humanity of its spiritual essence, ensuring their inevitable failure to endure or inspire across generations.

