DemsAreTrash
2h

This is why almost nothing from the last 10 years will endure as classic film or television. Future generations will laugh at the ridiculousness of the virtue signaling and how ham handed it is when it's inserted into entertainment.

Guitar Man
5h

My Dad, Mom, sister, and brother watched Stranger Things 5 Volume 2. My younger sister and myself didn't simce we both don't really like horror. When they got to the Will coming out as gay scene, my Dad and my sister thought it was cringe, my Mom thought it was hilarious, and my brother was laughing so hard because of how serious they were trying to make that scene.

