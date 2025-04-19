Princess Leia child actress Vivien Lyra Blair, who played the character in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, is demanding less male-centric Star Wars and a strong female Star Wars universe.

Speaking with Collider about her new Star Wars clothing line, Blair, who is 12, shared her thoughts about her vision for the future of Star Wars.

“I almost feel like it could be really fun to do some sort of a teenage Leia,” she began. I've said it in a few interviews, and I've had some people be like, 'No, don't need it.' Yes, we do. We need less male-centric Star Wars. We need more women because we need a strong female Star Wars Universe. I love that. So, I think it could be actually really fun.”

Next, she specifically shared her vision for a Princess Leia show, “ I really enjoyed how they did Skeleton Crew of almost like a Goonies/Stranger Things-esque show that was definitely for teens, but it was centered around Star Wars, and I think it could be really cool to do something like that, emulating some sort of teen show but with characters that we know, like Leia. Something almost like The Summer I Turned Pretty, XO, Kitty-esque show where it's almost a high school romance kind of show but with Leia on the Junior Senate.”

“I think it would be difficult to execute with proper writing, but it could be really fun to do something like that and really bring in more of that type of audience,” she concluded.

READ: Oscar Winning Actress Reportedly Passes On Shawn Levy's Star Wars Film

While she shared this as her version for Star Wars, she did note that at this point she has no control over it other than encouraging people to send mail to Lucasfilm.

She said, “I think it could be really fun to do something like that. But as far as Leia, there's nothing much, really, we can do unless there's a way to letter bomb Lucasfilm. But I think for now we'll just have to leave it up to fate for something like that."

READ: Rumor: Amazon MGM Studios To Make New Judge Dredd Series

Blair’s petition for a strong female Star Wars universe ironically comes in the wake of the most-female focused Star Wars show, The Acolyte, getting canceled after a single season because the viewership did not match the cost structure.

Disney Entertainment Co-Chairman Alan Bergman explained to Vulture, “So as it relates to Acolyte, we were happy with our performance, but it wasn’t where we needed it to be given the cost structure of that title, quite frankly, to go and make a season two. So that’s the reason why we didn’t do that.”

When the show released it was the least viewed Disney+ live-action Star Wars series ever. It has seemingly been subsequently surpassed by Skeleton Crew.

Nielsen reported that the two-episode premiere only garnered 488 million minutes viewed while the week of the series finale only attracted 335 million minutes watched.

What do you make of Blair’s comments?

Read The Saga of the Nano Templar to get your military science fiction and space opera fix.

NEXT: Emilio Estevez Reveals Disney Rejected Feminist 'Mighty Ducks 4' Film Script He Wrote