After Viral Internet Outrage, George R.R. Martin Responds To AI Art Allegations In A Feast For Crows Illustrated Edition
Last week, it was reported that it appeared as if AI art was used in the A Feast For Crows illustrated edition that just came out from Penguin Random House. The talk of it went viral, largely in part to our reporting, which is being featured on Reddit, and now George R.R. Martin has responded.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.