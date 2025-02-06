'Agatha All Along' Showrunner Claims Agatha Was "Married" To Death "In Some Witchy Way"
Jac Schaeffer, the showrunner for Marvel Studios’ Agatha All Along series recently shared that Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha, and Aubrey Plaza’s Death were “married in some witchy way.”
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
During an appearance at SCAD TVFe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.