Stranger Things has come under fire as the once beloved Netflix show has turned into a full LGBTQ grooming propaganda operation in recent seasons, spearheaded by Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers and now confirms Netflix is going to explicitly turn the characters gay in upcoming episodes.

Noah Schnapp and Netflix have been going full speed ahead with pushing the LGBTQ agenda through one of the streaming network’s most popular shows, Stranger Things, as they’ve been making an event out of its fifth and supposedly final season. While production has taken years per season recently, and the children have become adults over the time they’ve produced the horror show, recent seasons have also amplified homosexual propaganda, which was not there in the first season.