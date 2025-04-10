AI is moving along much faster than ever thought possible, and it appears as if artificial intelligence can now reliably train the writing styles of authors to continue series fans never thought possible. At the forefront of testing this is bestselling author Vox Day, who has always been an early adopter of technology and innovation in publishing. The results he’s found are staggering.

Vox Day first began his work in AI with music, working hard to release an entire album of tracks of professional quality work using his background as a professional musician from the band Psykosonic to do a lot of the creative crafting. He spent diligent hours learning the system as any professional would learning an online tool like ProTools or Abelton Live to learn how to do recording.

While he was doing this, professional authors like Larry Correia took to X to lambast AI, calling it “vapid, soulless s***” in a profanity-fueled rant that showed fears of its work more than anything else, and for good reason, as with new technology from Claude 3.7, Larry Correia’s writing style is one of the easiest for AI to copy and reproduce to create fun, action-fueled work.

Vox Day has made a game of AI writing on his popular Vox Popoli blog, where he’s fed a prompt about a Librarian to the AI writing and given it to seven different authors to emulate, asking readers to guess the style. The first, he gave a hint, showing it was famed sci-fi author Roger Zelazny, and the AI also told why it exemplified that style. He ran seven more iterations before concluding the game by having it emulate John Scalzi and showing why it worked with Scalzi’s work.

With simple prompting, these works follow the author's patterns in incredible ways, providing a new way to create great stories.