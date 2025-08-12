Fandom Pulse

Laran Mithras
1h

What Tudyk's talking about is a Focus Group.

H-wood uses Focus Groups as a litmus test for message.

When I was in one back in the 80s, the questions weren't about the impact of the movie or how well it was received. Specific questions were such: "How did you view the gay character?" "Was the lesbian sympathetic?"

MESSAGE MESSAGE MESSAGE Money is secondary and only a vehicle for message.

NIGELTEAPOT
2h

Many such cases.

