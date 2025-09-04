Fandom Pulse

Joseph L. Wiess
4h

Atwood's trash novel isn't a classic. Hell it's not even vintage.

It was written in 1985. I'm older than that stupid book is, and I didn't even know it existed until all the stupid whores started dressing in the red nun's outfit at demonstrations.

J.R. Logan
4h

The sex scene in Jaws is tame to the point of being boring. I'm reading for a shark.

Attwood is clawing for relevance, with a book so good that schools must force children to read it.

Make them read Shogun, that's what I did.

