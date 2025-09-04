Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
4h

What do I think? “Boring disaster” comes to mind.

Weird how they struggle with the idea of a school. Like no interesting shows have ever involved a school…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
3h

blah, blah, blah, more of the same, blah, blah, blah. They haven't watched Star Trek, read Star Trek, or paid attention to Star Trek. This is just Star Trek 90210, with alien races that in no way resemble Star Trek Races.

Now if you don't mind, I need to go throw up. Kurtzman makes me sick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture