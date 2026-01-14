Alex Kurtzman, who is not only the producer, but the showrunner for Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, shared new details about the show’s villain Nus Braka played by Paul Giamatti.

In an interview with TrekMovie, Kurtzman was asked about previous comments he made about Giamatti’s Nus Braka where he described him as a “tide that has swept across the world in a profound and upsetting way.”

Alongside those comments, he told Entertainment Weekly, “I say this without taking a political stance. That is part of what it means to invite everybody into the tent. One of my favorite things about Star Trek is that it reaches across the aisle. People on all sides of the political spectrum love it for different reasons. That is something that we really wanted to hold true to here.”

Nevertheless, he explained his comparison to TrekMovie telling the outlet, “I think what I mean by that is there’s so much division across our planet right now. And I think Nus represents that division, because what Nus represents is a lack of parsing nuance about who people are and why they do what they do. And I think as we write a show about a generation that’s inheriting all this division and how they’re going to hearken back to Roddenberry’s essential vision of optimism, you need an antagonist who represents the opposite.”

“And Trek is always a mirror, right? It’s always a mirror that holds itself up to the moment,” he continued. “And that is the moment, especially as a parent, I see what my child is facing. I think that what’s unique about this generation—and it’s very moving—is that they they’re looking at the future so differently than we did. Because for them, it’s not a guarantee, right?”

“And at the same time, there’s this youthful exuberance that still exists. And there’s this optimism that they’re able to hold on to. And this is the first generation I’m seeing that’s growing up with both of those things,” Kurtzman added. “And I’m hopeful, because I think it will give them the armament that they need to face it and make change, which is what Star Trek is all about, right?”

He elaborated, “It’s about pointing out the best of us, the worst of us, and figuring out how we can go back to the moment that Roddenberry envisioned, which is that future where all of that division is in the rearview mirror and we’ve moved on to the best version of ourselves. And so that is what I meant with Nus.”

While Kurtzman is now trying to claim that his Star Trek productions are about reaching people across the political spectrum, this is a new narrative. He’s repeatedly talked about how he was intentionally pushing woke ideology and even amping it up in order to combat President Donald Trump and his administration.

In fact, he signed a letter in 2016 condemning President Donald Trump and his administration. The letter reads:

Star Trek has always offered a positive vision of the future, a vision of hope and optimism, and most importantly, a vision of inclusion, where people of all races are accorded equal respect and dignity, where individual beliefs and lifestyles are respected so long as they pose no threat to others. We cannot turn our backs on what is happening in the upcoming election. Never has there been a presidential candidatr who stands in such complete opposition to the ideals of the Star Trek universe as Donald Trump. His election would take this country backward, perhaps disastrously. We need to elect a president who will move this country forward into the kind of future we all dream of: where personal differences are understood and accepted, where science overrules superstition, where people work together instead of against each other. The resolution of conflicts on Star Trek was never easy. Don’t remain aloof –vote! We have heard people say they will vote Green or Libertarian or not at all because the two major candidates are equally flawed. That is both illogical and inaccurate. Either Secretary Clinton or Mr. Trump will occupy the White House. One is an amateur with a contemptuous ignorance of national laws and international realities, while the other has devoted her life to public service, and has deep and valuable experience with the proven ability to work with Congress to pass desperately needed legislation. If, as some say, the government is broken, a protest vote will not fix it.

On top of this letter he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2017 that he made Star Trek: Discovery more woke to combat President Trump.

First, producer Aaron Harberts shared how woke the show was going to be, “I’m very proud of all of the diversity on the show. Gender identity, sexual orientation, race and it is really just a representation of what the world is.”

Kurtzman then added, “The tone of the show actually got stronger in the direction we were already going because we recognized how important it was for the core message of Trek to be amplified after the election.”

While promoting the show’s second season Kurtzman told NBC News, “We are creating a world that we would like to see. We’re creating it in the literal world that we surround ourselves with the cast, the crew and the writers and we’re creating it on screen and we’re hoping that people can follow.”

He went on to state, “I think that the world as it is inspires us that what we’re doing on ‘Star Trek’ is not just storytelling, it’s a mission. That so much of what people can do when they go online is be incredibly painful and so deeply negative, and it speaks to the many, many challenges that we face as a race right now.”

“The reason ‘Star Trek’ has become an anchor for me and all the people that work with me is because it’s helped provide a comfort for what we can be. And it’s helped us believe there is a future where the best of us steps forwards,” he added.

And his narrative here about Starfleet Academy appears to be just that, a narrative intended to dupe people. The evidence of this is Luke Y. Thompson sharing in his review that Giamatti’s character is a Trump stand-in noting that he is “like the nastiest MAGA truck driver (with militia ties) you’ve ever met [other] than Donald Trump.”

