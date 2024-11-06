Alleged Activision Blizzard Employee Appears To Contemplate Violence Following Donald Trump's Election
An alleged Activision Blizzard employee appears to have begun not only contemplating violence, but sharing it with others in an internal company Slack.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern aka Grummz shared a scree…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.