Alleged audition dialogue has reportedly been obtained that points to which The Chronicles of Narnia book Barbie director Greta Gerwig is adapting for Netflix.

NarniaWeb reports they obtained audition dialogue between two characters codenamed Isadore and Frannie that they believe are Digory and Polly from Lewis’ The Magician’s Nephew novel.

The outlet adds that “the dynamic between Frannie and Isadore resembles Digory and Polly’s first encounter in the book where they argue over their names.”

Read the dialogue below:

FRANNIE: What have you got there?

ISADORE: Nothing.

FRANNIE: Yes you do, you have got something. I saw you playing with it and now it’s all shut up in your hand.

ISADORE: I found it. It’s mine.

FRANNIE: Can I see it?

ISADORE: Do you want to see it or touch it?

FRANNIE: Touch it, dummy.

ISADORE: But literally, “see it” means…?

FRANNIE: “Literally” my foot. Let me see it.

ISADORE: Will you give it back after?

FRANNIE: Of course, I’m not like all the others.

ISADORE: I don’t know what you are or aren’t.

FRANNIE: I’m Frannie, which you would have known if you’d asked.

ISADORE: I’m Isadore.

FRANNIE: That’s a girl’s name.

ISADORE: It isn’t!

FRANNIE: I like it, it’s just that it’s a name for girls.

ISADORE: Isadora is for a girl, Isadore is for me. It was my great-grandfather’s name.

FRANNIE: Did you know him?

ISADORE: Yes, for a little.

FRANNIE: I never met my great-grandfather, or my grandfather, or my father. Everyone I know is dead.

ISADORE: I’m sorry.

FRANNIE: Don’t be, I never knew them. Nothing to miss. … I’ve never seen one like this before. It almost, it’s like you could see another world inside it. Where did you find it?

ISADORE: Just on the pavement.

FRANNIE: I don’t have any friends, I won’t tell.

ISADORE: I don’t have any friends either.

FRANNIE: You do now.

In The Magician’s Nephew, the book opens with Polly coming across Diggory, Lewis wrote:

"Hullo," said Polly.

"Hullo," said the boy. "What's your name?" "Polly," said Polly. "What's yours?" "Digory," said the boy. "I say, what a funny name!" said Polly. "It isn't half so funny as Polly," said Digory. "Yes it is," said Polly. "No, it isn't," said Digory. "At any rate I do wash my face," said Polly, "Which is what you need to do; especially after—" and then she stopped. She had been going to say "After you've been blubbing," but she thought that wouldn't be polite.

"Alright, I have then," said Digory in a much louder voice, like a boy who was so miserable that he didn't care who knew he had been crying. "And so would you," he went on, "if you'd lived all your life in the country and had a pony, and a river at the bottom of the garden, and then been brought to live in a beastly Hole like this."

It’s not surprising that Netflix would adapt The Magician’s Nephew first. It was previously revealed by Star Trek: Discovery actor Jason Isaacs that Gerwig and Netflix would adapt The Magician’s Nephew first.

Isaacs spoke to The Week where he shared all his favorite books that he will be reading at Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford for Macmillan Cancer Support.

One of the books he chose is The Magician’s Nephew and he explained why, telling the outlet, “I loved all the Narnia books as a kid. When Peter was told he wouldn't be coming back, I understood something devastating about mortality. I picked this one because Greta Gerwig is about to make a film of it, which I can't wait to see.”

Furthermore, The Magician’s Nephew is the first book chronologically in The Chronicles of Narnia and Lewis himself recommended that be the proper order the books are read in.

He informed 11-year-old Lawrence Krieg that he agreed that he should read them in chronological order than in the order they are published. However, he also indicated the order does not really matter.

He wrote, “think I agree with your order for reading the books more than with your mother’s. The series was not planned beforehand as she thinks. When I wrote The Lion I did not know I was going to write any more. Then I wrote P. Caspian as a sequel and still didn’t think there would be any more, and when I had done The Voyage I felt quite sure it would be the last. But I found as I was wrong. So perhaps it does not matter very much in which order anyone read them.”

Lewis’ stepson Douglas Gresham also revealed that Lewis told him that the books should be read in chronological order, “[HarperCollins] asked, ‘What order do you think we ought to do them in?’ And I said, ‘Well … I actually asked Jack himself what order he preferred and thought they should be read in. And he said he thought they should be read in the order of Narnian chronology.’ So I said, ‘Why don’t you go with what Jack himself wanted?’ So, it’s my fault basically—the order of Narnian chronology. And I’m not the least bit ashamed of it.”

Gresham, who runs the Lewis estate, struck the deal with Netflix to adapt the novels.

What do you make of this dialogue?

