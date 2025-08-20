An alleged leaker for developer Playground’s upcoming Fable game claims that the developer is internally predicting it will receive “middling review scores.”

Fable leaker Lee Taters shared on X, “Internally, Playground are predicting middling review scores (5's and 6's), but it sounds like they're excited for it to be good enough that they get permission to work on a second game, and that they've already learned a lot and had plenty of ideas for that second game.”

He later added, “the 'second game' I was referring to was a Fable sequel. They're hoping that Fable does well enough that Microsoft greenlight that.”

The leaker was previously correct in noting the game would not arrive until 2026. Back in April 2024, he shared, “Planned release date is 2026, but it's doubtful they'll make it with the current state.”

Back in February of this year, Xbox Game Studios Head Craig Duncan announced it was delaying Fable from its previously scheduled 2025 release to sometime in 2026. He made the announcement during an appearance on the Official Xbox Podcast, “I just want to start with really excited, really excited about the progress, really excited about where Playground are. We previously announced the date for Fable as 2025, we are actually going to give Fable more time and it’s going to ship in 2026 now.”

Duncan continued, “While I know that’s not maybe the news people want to hear, what I want to assure people of is that it’s definitely worth the wait. And I just have unequivocal confidence in the Playground team.”

What do you make of these alleged internal predictions for the game?

