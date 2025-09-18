Vernon Sanders the Head of Global TV at Amazon MGM Studios has exited the company just six months after his boss Jennifer Salke.

Sanders announced his exit in an internal email that was obtained by Deadline. He said, “After a little over seven years at Amazon MGM Studios, I am writing to share my decision to step down as Head of Global Television.”

As for why he’s exiting, Sanders said, “Throughout my tenure, the company has repeatedly entrusted me with expanded responsibilities and new challenges. While I have been deeply honored by that growth in scope, I’ve found myself increasingly distant from what originally drew me to this industry – the day-to-day creative process of making television. Earlier this summer, I made the decision to return to those creative roots.”

Alongside Sanders’ email, Mike Hopkins, Head of Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios Head also sent out his own email. He wrote, “As Vernon just shared with the group, he has made the decision to leave his role as Head of TV at Amazon MGM Studios.”

Hopkins also praised Sanders as “being instrumental in driving the growth of Prime Video and the creative evolution of Amazon MGM Studios, having overseen global series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Boys, and Jack Ryan, while also greenlighting new commercial and critically-acclaimed hits such as Fallout, Reacher, The Summer I Turned Pretty, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Jury Duty, Cross and more.”

Additionally, he shared that “he’s agreed to stay on during a transition period as we work to bring on a new leader for this team.”

As Hopkins noted, Sanders worked on The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and he made it very clear he was one of the driving forces to push DEI casting into the series. In an interview with Deadline following the conclusion of Season 1, he promised DEI casting for the second season. He was asked, “From the Season 2 cast addition announcements so far it appears that you are continuing to bring diversity to Middle-earth. Can you speak about that and tease more familiar characters from the lore that we can expect?”

Sanders replied, “The series continues to be cast from all around the world. We think that represents the show that we created in Season 1, and we’re doing the same thing for Season Two, we are trying to find the best actor for the role.”

Additionally, it was under Sanders’ leadership that Amazon Studio insulted and denigrated fans of The Lord of the Rings. The show’s executive producer Lindsey Weber described critics of the show as racists. She told Time Magazine, “We’re all up for criticism. We’re not up for racism.”

In posts to X formerly Twitter, the show’s official account accused fans of racism, ““We, the cast of Rings of Power, stand together in absolute solidarity and against the relentless racism, threats, harassment, and abuse some of our castmates of color are being subjected to on a daily basis. We refuse to ignore it or tolerate it.”

“JRR Tolkien created a world which, by definition, is multi-cultural,” the statement continued. “A world in which free peoples from different races and cultures join together, in fellowship, to defeat the forces of evil. Rings of Power reflects that. Our world has never been all white, Middle-earth is not all white. BIPOC belong in Middle-earth and they are here to stay.”

Finally, all our love and fellowship go out to the fans supporting us, especially fans of colour who are themselves being attacked simply for existing in this fandom,” added the series’ production team. “We see you, your bravery, and endless creativity. Your cosplays, fancams, fan art, and insights make this community a richer place and remind us of our purpose.”

“You are valid, you are loved, and you belong,” they concluded. “You are an integral part of the LOTR family — thanks for having our backs. Namárië.”

