Amazon Forcing DRM Onto All Kindle E-Books On February 26th As Rep Says They "Will Not Be Accessible Outside Of The Kindle Ecosystem"
Amazon has long been known for its bad business practices, causing problems for authors and readers alike. Now, they’re making another move to change their ebooks to require DRMs, removing the ability for readers to copy downloaded files onto different offline devices.
Anyone who’s a long-time Kindle reader or Amazon author knows that the entire site operates on a terms-of-service premise similar to Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back saying, “I have altered the deal. Pray I don’t alter it further.”
