Bradley Trapp
ElevenLabs has released an app called ElevenReader. Authors can publish their works and the model is paid based on amount of engaged listens. I think the threshold is 11mins. So kind of like KU but for audiobooks with AI narration

I'll be a little self promotional but here my first book on the app:: https://elevenreader.io/app/reader/shared/cf7040893a79bcaf4d1136b6f109b6fb9cabe85328b3ff85eee7d530e95523ca/Ce0tCbZOlfjb7LSL8RWO

