Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT's avatar
NIGELTEAPOT
2h

the "elite" can't murder "commoners" in the street anymore, so now rely on trying to make the commoners kill themselves.

margot robbie is a particularly insidious fan of this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture