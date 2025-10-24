Amazon MGM Studios released its first trailer for its upcoming crime thriller Crime 101.

The film from director and writer Bart Layton adapts Don Winslow’s novella and stars Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Monica Barbaro.

The film follows a thief (Hemsworth) who has been able to pull off a number of high-profile robberies on the 101 freeway in Los Angeles. He’s been able to evade police because he sticks to a strict code he calls Crime 101.

However, while taking on what he hopes to be a final job, detective Lou Lubesnick (Ruffalo) closes in on the operation.

NEXT: How America’s Failed Educational System Has Led To Cultural Decay