Amazon MGM Studios will revive Stargate as a TV series with Martin Gero selected as the creator and showrunner for the new show.

Stargate was originally created as a film that was directed by Roland Emmerich and written by Dean Devlin and starred Kurt Russell and James Spader. The film was spun off into a TV series in 1997 with Stargate SG-1 that starred Richard Dean Anderson, Christopher Judge, Michael Shanks, Amanda Tapping, and Don S. Davis. The series ran for two 10 seasons and also featured two direct-to-DVD films.

The series was so successful it also launched two spinoff series in Stargate: Atlantis and Stargate: Universe.

Stargate: Atlantis is where Gero got his start in TV. He shared in a statement, “Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a story editor on Stargate: Atlantis. I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series. Stargate taught me everything about making television — it’s written into my DNA.”

“I’m beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase,” he added. “For those who’ve kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith — this one’s for you. And for those that are new to our world, I promise you’re in for something extraordinary.”

Additionally, in a video uploaded to the Dial the Gate YouTube channel, Gero shared that the show will not be a reboot.

He explained, “It is not a reboot. It is not a reboot. It is a brand new chapter. It’s own unique chapter in the Stargate universe. … And so for us, it’s really important to not only have it so that the fans feel like this is my Stargate, this is the Stargate I’ve been waiting 14 years for, but a brand new audience can come in without having to have watched 350 episodes of an amazing show that they can start with episode one of a new Stargate show. And then if they love it, then they can go back and watch everything else.”

It was also revealed in the video that longtime Stargate producer and Dark Matter creator Joseph Mallozzi will be a consulting producer. He’ll be joined by fellow longtime Stargate producer and SG-1 showrunner Brad Wright.

Gate World also revealed that the original Stargate creators Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich are also attached to this new series as executive producers. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell will also be executive producing.

Along with working on Stargate, Gero was the showrunner on the ultra woke Quantum Leap reboot. He also was the showrunner for Blindspot. He also served as a consulting producer on Dark Matter and was an executive producer on The CW’s Kung Fu reboot.

Nick Pepper, the head of U.S. SVOD TV at Amazon MGM Studios said, “Stargate is an enduring, iconic franchise that has captivated audiences for decades with its bold exploration of humanity’s place in the cosmos.”

“In partnership with our extraordinary creative team of Martin, Tory, and Joby, we’re honored to open this next gate to bring a visionary new chapter of this beloved franchise to our global Prime Video audience, one that honors the series’ rich legacy while propelling it into an ambitious and emotionally resonant future,” he concluded.

