Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt's avatar
Matt
1h

IMHO This was one of the best shows ever made. And they're gonna ruin it with their SJW nonsense, aren't they?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jack Be Nimble's avatar
Jack Be Nimble
1h

No, just no.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture