Joseph Mallozzi, the Consulting Producer on the recently announced Stargate revival at Amazon MGM Studios, shared more information on when to expect more updates and concretely stated that the show has “a long runway between now and the premiere.”

In a lengthy post to X, Mallozzi recognized numerous questions that Stargate fans have about the newly announced series that is being created by Quantum Leap showrunner Martin Gero and sees himself and original Stargate SG-1 showrunner Brad Wright as consulting producers.

He noted he does not plan on answering those questions and explained why albeit he did provide some more hints about what to expect from the show. For his first reason, he explained, “word of the new series just broke last week and I’d like to allow the revelation to settle for a little while. Savor the news as one would the decanted essence of a 2011 Leroy Musigny Grand Cru, that peacock-tail of purple flowers, rose petals, and wild strawberry kawooshing across the tongue and disintegrating on the palette like the third shot from a zat.”

“Second, there will be plenty to reveal, and this is something series creator Martin Gero very much wants to do…in time. We have a long runway between now and the premiere, so rather than front load all the details off the top, I think it makes more sense to reveal information over time in a consistent and gradual build as we progress through prep, production and post,” he continued. “As Martin said, he doesn’t just want to make this announcement and then go dark for months on end. He wants the fans to be informed in a way that makes them feel like they are part of the process in as close to real time as possible.”

Next, he noted that Gero is the one running this show and he will be the one to coordinate media releases. However, Mallozzi did indicate he plans to continue to share “my trademark behind-the-scenes photos, videos and insights on everything from writers’ room lunches and wardrobe fitting mishaps to disoriented accounts of getting lost in the woods during location scouts or reports of anxious producers visiting set for the first time and inadvertently walking off the edge of a ship set to face plant on the studio floor while main unit is rolling in the adjacent infirmary set. All good stuff that we will get to. Eventually.”

Finally, he shared that because the show is still in the early stages of development, there isn’t a lot to share that would not spoil the show. However, he promised, “But as things ramp up, I guarantee that more information will be made available in an increasingly fast and furious pace. You will be one of the most dialed-in fandoms in sci-fi history.”

The show was announced back on November 19th and it was confirmed it would not be a reboot. Gero said in a video uploaded to the Dial the Gate YouTube channel, “It is not a reboot. It is not a reboot. It is a brand new chapter. It’s own unique chapter in the Stargate universe. … And so for us, it’s really important to not only have it so that the fans feel like this is my Stargate, this is the Stargate I’ve been waiting 14 years for, but a brand new audience can come in without having to have watched 350 episodes of an amazing show that they can start with episode one of a new Stargate show. And then if they love it, then they can go back and watch everything else.”

