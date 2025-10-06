Amazon Prime Video replaced its photoshopped gunless thumbnails for its James Bond films, but still replaced some of them with images that crop out firearms.

On October 2nd, James Bond fane site MI6-HQ.com discovered that Amazon Prime Video added new gunless thumbnails to its James Bond films. They digitally removed the guns from the Dr. No poster and GoldenEye images, elongated Bond’s arms in A View to A Kill so the firearm was cropped out, and shortened the holster in Spectre.

Following quite a bit of backlash from author Scott McCrea who describe it as “nothing less than cultural vandalism.”

Fellow author John A. Douglas wrote, “They photoshopped all the guns out of the James Bond movie thumbnails. Just in case you still had hope for Amazon being in charge of the franchise.”

After this extensive backlash, Amazon Prime Video updated the thumbnails for its Bond films with stills from the films. However, as X user KevBot_007 notes they still cropped out the firearm from at least one of them in Skyfall.

