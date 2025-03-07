A new report details that Amazon had plans to wokify James Bond with a TV spinoff based on Moneypenny, a female 007, and a spinoff series about CIA operative Felix Leiter.

Amazon MGM Studios gained full creative control over the James Bond franchise about three weeks ago with producer Michael G. Wilson announcing, “With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future.”

His half-sister and fellow producer Barbara Broccoli added, “My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of No Time to Die and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects.”

READ: 'Daredevil: Born Again' Showrunner Appears To Confirm Rumor That Punisher Will Hunt Dirty Cops Wearing His Logo In The Show

Now, a new report from Benjamin Svetkey at The Hollywood Reporter detailed that after Amazon obtained MGM in 2021 it had various plans for James Bond including “a TV Series based on Moneypenny … as well as a show about Bond CIA buddy Felix Leiter, and maybe even something involving a female 007.”

It’s unclear if Amazon will pursue any of these options albeit it did indicate that “Amazon will be starting from scratch as it rebuilds one of the largest franchises in the history of cineman.”

Additionally, report also detailed that Amazon paid Broccoli and Wilson “close to a billion dollars” to acquire creative control of the franchise. Furthermore, Svetkey’s report shared that Amazon Executive Chairman and Founder Jeff Bezos instructed his subordinates to “get rid” of Broccoli no matter “what it costs” after she reportedly described Amazon executives as “f***ing idiots” in the wake of them allegedly describing the Bond franchise as “content.”

What do you make of Amazon’s previous plans for James Bond?

NEXT: Report: Race-Swapped Snape For Harry Potter TV Series Close To Happening