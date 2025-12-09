Prime Video shared a first look at its upcoming Young Sherlock series from the mind of Guy Ritchie.

The series is described as “an explosive re-imagining” in a press release from Amazon. Additionally, the company states that it “follows the origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective.”

As for what the re-imagining entails, Amazon added, “Sherlock Holmes is a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident.”

The series cast includes Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Sherlock Holmes. He is joined by Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, and Colin Firth.

The series is written and executive produced by its showrunner Matthew Parkhill. Guy Ritchie directs and executive produces the show as well. Other executive producers include Dhana Gilbert, Marc Resteghini, Simon Maxwell, Ivan Atkinson, Simon Kelton, and Colin Wilson. Co-executive producers are Harriet Creelman and Steve Thompson.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, the creator of Sherlock Holmes, never wrote an origin story albeit he did share details about Holmes’ life and early cases that he undertook while at university. In The Adventure of the Gloria Scott, Holmes says in conversation:

“I was never a very sociable fellow, Watson, always rather fond of moping in my rooms and working out my own little methods of thought, so that I never mixed much with the men of my year. Bar fencing and boxing I had few athletic tastes, and then my line of study was quite distinct from that of the other fellows, so that we had no points of contact at all. Trevor was the only man I knew, and that only through the accident of his bull terrier freezing on to my ankle one morning as I went down to chapel.”

As far as Holmes being disgraced as a young man, that never happened. In fact, his reputation was never impugned.

NEXT: Netflix Announces New Animated Film That Depicts The Evil Step Sisters From Cinderella As Misunderstood