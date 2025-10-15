Tony Gilroy, the creator of Lucasfilm’s Andor series recently encouraged followers to attend No Kings rallies this upcoming Saturday, October 18th.

In a video used to promote the rallies, Gilroy said, “I’m Tony Gilroy, creator of Andor. I am urging you with everything I have to get out on Saturday for No Kings day. Go to NoKings.org and find the location nearest you where you can go out and protest nonviolently.”

He added, “Democracy is up for grabs and it’s up to us to protect the thing we love.”

The rallies are explicitly against the current administration of President Donald Trump and his policies such as the enforcement of laws against illegal immigration. Additionally, it claims that President Donald Trump is somehow forming a dictatorship, but does not explain how.

The event’s website states:

In June, millions of everyday Americans from every walk of life peacefully took to the streets and declared with one voice: No Kings. The world saw the power of the people, and President Trump’s attempt at a coronation collapsed under the strength of a movement rising against his abuses of power. Now, he’s doubling down — sending militarized agents into our communities, silencing voters, and handing billionaires giveaways while families struggle. This isn’t just politics. It’s democracy versus dictatorship. And together, we’re choosing democracy.

NEXT: Mark Hamill Attacks AI Acting As “Terrible, Ghastly, Ghoulish” Despite Having Let Disney Digitally Reconstruct Him In The Mandalorian