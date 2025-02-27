Andy Serkis Reveals 'The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum' Film Has Been Delayed A Year
The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum director Andy Serkis revealed the film has been delayed a year from 2026 to 2027.
Fandom Pulse is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Speaking with The Direct during an appearance at Fan Expo Vancouver 2025, Serkis shared, “Yeah, i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Fandom Pulse to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.