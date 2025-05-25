The censorship situation with AndyPants Gaming and his new game “Chad vs. the Gay Nazis” has gotten more absurd as his Shopify store has been taken down and Linktree also removed the game.

Over the last year, a movement’s risen up fighting against an extreme leftist cabal taking over gaming to the point where Steam forums would ban discussions of anyone fighting against the woke agenda, community managers would attack players of games for not falling into line and noticing the bad parts of video games, and yet very few have tried to build games to compete with the mainstream.

CI Games famously faced a wave of censorship earlier this year after adding male/female options to their game when they ran a player poll and found players preferred the scientific actual sex of characters rather than “body type a / body type b” as a lot of modern gaming is doing to try to court a transgender activist audience.

During this period, the CEO found himself targeted by his own fan subreddit, where the moderators banned him and accused him of promoting fascism because of this change to the game.

All through this, though, Lords of the Fallen has been available to purchase through Steam with no problems.

AndyPants Gaming, however, in launching his very direct parody of leftist identity politics in his 2D shooter featuring literal Gay Nazis as villains, found himself unable to sell his game on Steam. Fandom Pulse covered this yesterday with exclusive quotes and screenshots given by AndyPants on the situation.

However, over the last day, the censorship situation has gotten worse. First, AndyPants found his game’s Shopify store taken down. When pulling up the page, the screen now reads, “Something went wrong,” and says, “This store is unavailable.”

After this, AndyPants moved his download link to Linktree, a site that many influencers use to post their different social media and store links.

Now this page has been taken down as well with a message saying, “This account has been removed due to a breach of our Community Standards.”

It appears as if AndyPants is being subject to a harassment campaign of mass reporting by leftist activists following him to wherever he posts his game in an attempt to censor it.

A serial leftist troll who goes by Airbagged and often runs operations like this bragged about the game being taken down on X, saying, “Wokies: 2 AndyPants: -1000000.”

Airbagged has been known for running troll and harassment campaigns and getting his account on X suspended multiple times because of the process.

What’s odd in all of this is there has been no rally by much of the influencer community who’s fought against wokeism, including against Airbagged’s ops in space. It seems because AndyPants is actually pushing back against the left in his game that none of these people who made thousands of dollars and have received millions of views on their “fighting wokeism” over the last year can be bothered to help a fellow YouTuber and independent creator.

Fandom Pulse reached out to Grummz, Mark Kern, who has been leading the movement over the last year on X with over 200K followers for comment on this situation but received no response as of this writing. Endymion also has not replied.

Stuttering Craig of the Sidescrollers Podcast did send a response saying, “I had no idea it’s happened. That’s my quote.”

With recent incidents of other cancelations going on such as Kirsche going mega-viral, it seems the influencers being silent on this made it so some other influencers like Stuttering Craig weren’t seeing it. If we are to make a difference in the culture, those influencers need to get more organized to assist against cancel culture in all of its forms otherwise we will not make progress against outlets like Steam and Shopify.

What do you think of AndyPants Gaming getting banned from Shopify and Linktree? Leave a comment and let us know.

