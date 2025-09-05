Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
6h

Maybe. Not familiar with the studio or production company.

If it was Netflix, the George actor would be black and gay.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Fandom Pulse
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture